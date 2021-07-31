Matt Cardona on Being Denied His Celebratory Pabst Blue Ribbon After GCW Title Win

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to Matt Cardona on his GCW title win over Nick Gage earlier this month. Below are some highlights.

Matt Cardona on wanting to drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon to celebrate his win: “Originally, I thought we could have a little celebration in the ring after I won. I have the Major Wrestling Figure podcast and we have a sponsorship with Pabst Blue Ribbon, so I wanted to do a toast in the ring after I won with Pabst Blue Ribbon. But I couldn’t even get to the beer because they were throwing so much crap at me. It wasn’t like it was a water bottle here or there. That stuff was coming at me. It was crazy.”

On being the face of GCW: “I’m the face of this company, and I believe I can change this company for the better. This company is special and has its diehard audience, but I want to bring more mainstream attention and make it a little more professional. We’re going to get ring aprons to start. At its core, this company works, and I want to bring it to the next level.”