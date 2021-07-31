wrestling / News

Matt Cardona on Being Denied His Celebratory Pabst Blue Ribbon After GCW Title Win

July 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona GCW

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to Matt Cardona on his GCW title win over Nick Gage earlier this month. Below are some highlights.

Matt Cardona on wanting to drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon to celebrate his win: “Originally, I thought we could have a little celebration in the ring after I won. I have the Major Wrestling Figure podcast and we have a sponsorship with Pabst Blue Ribbon, so I wanted to do a toast in the ring after I won with Pabst Blue Ribbon. But I couldn’t even get to the beer because they were throwing so much crap at me. It wasn’t like it was a water bottle here or there. That stuff was coming at me. It was crazy.”

On being the face of GCW: “I’m the face of this company, and I believe I can change this company for the better. This company is special and has its diehard audience, but I want to bring more mainstream attention and make it a little more professional. We’re going to get ring aprons to start. At its core, this company works, and I want to bring it to the next level.”

