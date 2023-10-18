Matt Cardona Weighs In On Chelsea Green’s Success Since WWE Return

Matt Cardona is proud of what Chelsea Green has done since coming back to WWE, and recently weighed in on her current run. Green made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble and is currently co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Piper Niven. Cardona spoke about his wife’s run in an interview with Fightful’s The Hump and says he thinks she’s had the best run of the recent WWE re-hires.

“She is doing excellent,” he said. “Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don’t know what the prerequisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the prerequisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her ass off and it shows. She’s knocking out of the park right now. I’d argue that from all of those rehires, she’s been the most successful.”