Matt Cardona Weighs In On Cody Rhodes Bringing His AEW Presentation To WWE

Matt Cardona made the jump to WWE last year, and Matt Cardona is impressed by how he brought his entire presentation from AEW into the company. Cardona appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic and talked about how Rhodes, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, and Cardona brought up how what Rhodes has done is “unprecedented.”

“What he has done recently is unprecedented,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “First of all, being the first guy to jump from AEW to WWE, there could only be one first, right? There can only be one. And the fact that he brought his entire look, music, logo … That has never been done in wrestling history. Never. That’s unprecedented and I give them all the props in the world for having the vision to do that.”