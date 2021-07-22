Matt Cardona on Facing Nick Gage: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said I Wasn’t Afraid’

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona spoke about his upcoming match with Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming on July 24 and admitted that he’s a little afraid. Here are highlights:

On what he was thinking taking the match: “I’m thinking that I’m gonna walk in there—Major Pod Champ, Internet Champ—walk out with, obviously those belts are not on the line—I’ll still be the Major Pod Champ, the Internet Champ—but I will be the GCW Champ. So, that’s what I’m thinking, really.”

On not underestimating Nick Gage: “No b.s. Nick Gage is legit. He’s no joke. I don’t take him lightly. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid, right? Because we all saw Dark Side of the Ring. He definitely has a couple of screws loose. But so do I. He has more to lose than I do. ‘Cause if hypothetically I walk in, I get my ass kicked. I lose. No big deal. Everybody expects me to lose. But if he loses to me, his shtick is done, right? MDK. Dark Side of the Ring. It’s over. ‘Cause I beat him. It’s done.”

On appearing on a GCW show: “That is something I’ve wanted to do for so long is be me. I’m not coming [in being] Mr. Mean Guy Matt. I’m me. But this portion of the audience doesn’t like me. That’s great. I’m not gonna force people to like me. If they don’t like me, [gives two Jersey salutes]. Buy the shirt, ProWrestlingTees/MattCardona. I’m going into this match, this fight, deathmatch, whatever it is, I’m going in there to win. If he knocks me out, okay. I lost. But I’m not going to quit. I’m not going to run away. Once I’m in, I’m in. Like I said, I have nothing to lose. He has everything to lose. So, that’s the scary thing, or it should be, for him. I’m not trying to prove anything to these people. I don’t want them to be clapping afterwards or giving me the thumbs up or respecting me. I don’t give a shit. I just want to win.”