wrestling / News

Matt Cardona on Facing Nick Gage: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said I Wasn’t Afraid’

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Homecoming Night One

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona spoke about his upcoming match with Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming on July 24 and admitted that he’s a little afraid. Here are highlights:

On what he was thinking taking the match: “I’m thinking that I’m gonna walk in there—Major Pod Champ, Internet Champ—walk out with, obviously those belts are not on the line—I’ll still be the Major Pod Champ, the Internet Champ—but I will be the GCW Champ. So, that’s what I’m thinking, really.”

On not underestimating Nick Gage: “No b.s. Nick Gage is legit. He’s no joke. I don’t take him lightly. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid, right? Because we all saw Dark Side of the Ring. He definitely has a couple of screws loose. But so do I. He has more to lose than I do. ‘Cause if hypothetically I walk in, I get my ass kicked. I lose. No big deal. Everybody expects me to lose. But if he loses to me, his shtick is done, right? MDK. Dark Side of the Ring. It’s over. ‘Cause I beat him. It’s done.”

On appearing on a GCW show: “That is something I’ve wanted to do for so long is be me. I’m not coming [in being] Mr. Mean Guy Matt. I’m me. But this portion of the audience doesn’t like me. That’s great. I’m not gonna force people to like me. If they don’t like me, [gives two Jersey salutes]. Buy the shirt, ProWrestlingTees/MattCardona. I’m going into this match, this fight, deathmatch, whatever it is, I’m going in there to win. If he knocks me out, okay. I lost. But I’m not going to quit. I’m not going to run away. Once I’m in, I’m in. Like I said, I have nothing to lose. He has everything to lose. So, that’s the scary thing, or it should be, for him. I’m not trying to prove anything to these people. I don’t want them to be clapping afterwards or giving me the thumbs up or respecting me. I don’t give a shit. I just want to win.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading