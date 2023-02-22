Matt Cardona on Failing to Obtain the Zack Ryder Trademark

– During a recent appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed his attempt in trying to obtain the Zack Ryder trademark. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cardona on his attempt to get the Zack Ryder trademark: “I tried to get the Zack Ryder trademark. It had lapsed. WWE had let it go and I, and I tried to get it … I wasn’t going to be Zack Ryder on the indies. I wanted to film a Zack Ryder versus Matt Cardona cinematic match, you know, Matt versus Zack.”

On WWE reaching out to his lawyer: “I knew there was a chance WWE would try to stop that. They contacted my lawyer and I said, ‘Okay, you got it. I’m not fighting this.'”