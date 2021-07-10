Matt Cardona On His First Six Months In Impact Wrestling, Having More Creative Freedom

Matt Cardona is enjoying his run in Impact Wrestling so far, and discussed potential opponents and more in a new interview. Cardona spoke with Steel Chair for a new interview and some highlights are below:

On his first six months in Impact: “It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve got a lot of opportunities, and I thank the Impact Wrestling management for those opportunities. That’s why I came to Impact Wrestling. Like you said, I’ve wrestled a lot of the top stars, but there’s also a bunch of people I haven’t been in the ring with, most importantly the World Champion Kenny Omega. I know he’s from the other company but, right now, he holds the title. It doesn’t matter if it’s Kenny or Sami Callihan or Moose. It doesn’t matter to me, if you have that Impact title, I want it.”

On guys he still wants to face in Impact: “There are so many guys like Tommy Dreamer, who’s still around. I thought I retired him over 10 years ago (December 2009 in WWE), but he’s still kicking. If I need to retire him for good, one last hardcore match, I would love to do that. Eddie Edwards, I’ve teamed with, but I’ve never wrestled him. I love his style, I love what he’s done with himself over the past couple of years, more violent style and again. Someone I’d love to get in the ring with, maybe a hardcore match with him. Brian Myers, after Slammiversary, I just want to be done with Brian Myers. I deal with him enough every day with the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. I don’t want to team with him on IMPACT, I don’t want to wrestle him, I’m done with Brian Myers. He’s somebody who when he runs his mouth, you just want to slap him in the face and, trust me, if I get that opportunity at Slammiversary, I’m gonna slap the teeth right out of his mouth.”

On being able to work for other companies: “I love being able to do so much. With Impact, they have an arrangement with AEW where anybody can show up at any time and I love that. That’s what makes wrestling so exciting. I think at Slammiversary, Kenny is actually in danger of losing that IMPACT World Title to Sami, so I wonder if you’re going to see like the Young Bucks or somebody doing a little run-in. And what about the Good Brothers? Whose side are they on? I guess we’ll find out at Slammiversary.”

On having more creative freedom in Impact: “We’re all artists, and we have this blank canvas now to just draw whatever we want, and that’s the best part about Impact, all this creative freedom and all these opportunities, and I think the sky is the limit with Impact. I think it’s on the up and up. All the wrestlers there in that locker room are hungry, they all want Impact to keep getting better and better. I think we’re going to do it as a team but, at the end of the day, if we’re in the ring with each other, we’re going to beat the hell out of each other and have the best match possible for the fans.”

On a potential match with Satoshi Kojima: “I would wrestle anybody that the Impact Management puts in front of me because it’s always a chance to learn and to grow and to pick up something new. I love the clash of styles in wrestling, that’s the best part about it. I think the more you wrestle, the more you learn, you don’t stop learning, so I would definitely love to wrestle him.”

On who he’d like to see show up from WWE at Slammiversary: “I’ve seen those vignettes and commercials. Last year, all these people showed up, will we see that again this year? I don’t know, but there is somebody I know who actually lives in my house (his fiancée Chelsea Green), whose dates kind of line up with Slammiversary… Anything could happen in wrestling, anything could happen in Impact Wrestling, that’s all I’m going to say…”