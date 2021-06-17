wrestling / News
Matt Cardona on His Brief Stint in AEW, Didn’t Want to Sit and Beg for an Offer
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
– On the latest Pro Wrestling 4-Life podcast, Matt Cardona spoke to Sean Waltman on his brief stint in AEW last year. Below is an excerpt from Matt Cardona on AEW (via Fightful):
“I had a little agreement to do a couple of shows and they never offered me anything long-term. I’m not going to sit there and beg. It is what it is. I had a great time there and it was an awesome experience. Everyone was welcoming and it was great. AEW is the place to be. It’s thriving right now. At the end of the day, I wasn’t offered anything and I wasn’t going to sit around and wait.”
