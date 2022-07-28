Matt Cardona on His Injury Recovery, Not Risking Anything Until He’s Back at 100%

– While speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, wrestler and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, who discussed his injury rehab for his recently torn bicep. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Cardona on his current injury status: “I will not get back in the ring unless I’m 100%. Right now, if there was something going down with Ric Flair’s last match and they said, ‘Hey Matt, the card got shuffled, we need you to wrestle Ric Flair.’ Alright, I’d boot those boots on. I’d put that baby oil on and wrestle, but I’m not risking it for anything less than that until I’m 100%. We’re getting there, I’m almost 100%, but I’m not there yet.”

On if he was ever feeling sorry for himself after the injury: “From the injury until I got the surgery. Once you get the surgery, it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s heal. Let’s rehab. Let’s fucking do this.’ That week in between, knowing I would have to relinquish all of my titles that I had collected over the past year, knowing that I’m in the height of my career. Most people, when they leave WWE, they get on that elevator going down. I was going up, baby. Reinventing myself, having fun, creatively fulfilled, making the most money ever. I was just hitting it everywhere. It was great. Wrestling every weekend, doing the podcast, winning titles, making money, making towns. For that all to go away over this unsafe worker Blake Christian, it was a little disappointing. It was the uncertainty. How long is this going to take? The doctors say five to six months, I want to be back in three, but what’s it really going to be? Also, do I want to get this surgery? Can I wrestle and fight through this? There was an NWA pay-per-view named after me and now I can’t wrestle on it. There were a lot of things on my mind, but I talked to enough doctors, they all suggested the surgery. Once I got the surgery, no more feeling bad, just getting better.”