Matt Cardona On MJF vs. AEW Situation: “Whatever It Is, It’s Working’

Matt Cardona doesn’t care whether the MJF and AEW situation is a work or not; it’s working either way. Cardona spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about the situation, noting that the important part is that it’s garnering interest.

“Who gives a sh*t? We’re all talking about it,” he said. “Whatever it is, it’s working. He’s the talk of the wrestling business. You have your questioning, you have your doubt. Is this real? Is this not real? Isn’t that what the pro wrestling business is? To suspend disbelief?”

Carona continued, “I’ve been in this business 19 years. You think I let every little goddamn rumor bother me about everyone else? I don’t care what other people are doing.”

MJF cut a promo on last week’s Dynamite taking shots at AEW and Tony Khan and telling Khan to fire him. Since then, AEW has removed MJF from their official website and shop, and reportedly told Warner Bros. Discovery to remove him from ads on TBS and TNT.