Matt Cardona On Seeing MJF’s Growth From His Early Days, Gives Him Tanning Advice

Matt Cardona has known MJF for a long time, and he recently shared his thoughts on the AEW star’s growth and more. Cardona spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and was asked about MJF, who trained with Cardona’s longtime tag partner Brian Myers. You can check out some highlights below:

On his opinion of MJF: “I mean, MJF is a hell of a talent. I think that speaks for itself, right? He trained under my, my partner if you will, Brian Myers at Create A Pro on Long Island. So I’ve known about Max for a long time, I’ve been watching him grow since he started. And you could tell right away, this kid has something. It’s obvious now. He has the gift of gab, he can go in the ring, he’s starting to work on his physique.”

On his advice for MJF: “I will say this: Max, if you’re listening, if you need some tanning advice — and you do — you gotta come to me. I don’t know what kind of sprays he uses. His hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I’ll help you out.”

On possibly working with MJF: “Listen, I have no desire to go one-on-one with Max. We’re in our own different universe right now. Maybe a team with Max, we’re both from Long Island. Maybe you know, we’ll team up against some jabronis, something like that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.