– During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona discussed moving away from his Zack Ryder character and forging his new character after his WWE career and more. Below are some highlights:

Matt Cardona on moving away from the Zack Ryder persona: “The ‘woo, woo, woo,’ the headband, the sunglasses, it’s dead. And I was trying to get away from that while I was Zack Ryder in WWE, but you can’t write the show. So if I’m trying to be more serious, but you are booked to be not so serious, it is what it is. That’s why when I was let go, I was like, ‘Oh, my god.’ Not that there were any handcuffs on, but the handcuffs were gone, and I was able to become the new version of me, whatever that was going to be.”

On if he’d be interested in facing Zack Ryder in a cinematic style matchup: “I would love to do it, it’s a cinematic match. I don’t have the skills to do that kind of edit job, but if there’s someone listening who knows how to do it, I would love to do it. I guess, technically, I can’t use the Zack Ryder IP as I’m not in the WWE.”