Matt Cardona On A Possible WWE Return, Says It Would Not Be As Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona says he would have a conversation about a possible WWE return, but says that it would have to be as Cardona and not Zack Ryder. Cardona recently spoke with Notsam Wrestling and talked about the possibility of joining the likes of Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt and others in returning to WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On a possible return to WWE: I would love, you know — I would have a conversation. I’m not saying we haven’t already. Not saying we have or have not, who’s to say? I think Zack Ryder’s dead, you know? Would it be cool? A ‘Woo woo woo,’ would that get a bigger pop maybe for one night as opposed to the ‘Alwayz Ready’? Maybe, because that’s more familiar with the WWE Universe and audience. But if I were to go back, I think it has to be as Matt Cardona. I say like, you know, Razor Ramon came back as Scott Hall, you know what I’m saying? The Zack Ryder thing — listen, I’m so fortunate for that time as Zack Ryder. It has set me up. When I say WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot, that’s not anti-WWE. WWE taught me everything. It taught me how to have this run in all these promotions. It taught me how to do these interviews. It taught me how to be a superstar. So I’m forever grateful to WWE for that. But if I ever go back, I think it has to be as me, as Matt Cardona. To go back as Zack Ryder — eh, you know? That’s how I feel.”

On having more value as Cardona than Ryder: “There’s no way I’d be making towns doing the ‘Woo woo woo,’ Broski boot, you know. A special occasion? Sure. Even now I do it as a special occasion. But I have no desire to to do that… I’ve totally reinvented myself. And you know, some things strategic, some things just being always ready for any situation. I did not plan, ‘Oh I’m going to be this deathmatch guy. It happened. It fell to my lap and I made the most of the opportunity. Did it blow up and explode way more than I could have imagined? Yes, but I ran with that. And I think that’s what ‘Alwayz Ready’ is all about. Being always ready for any and all opportunities. Not everything’s going to be a success, not everything is going to get me to that next level. But I have to at least try. And that’s all I’ve ever wanted was an opportunity to try.”

On making more now than in WWE: “I’m not saying I’m getting rich off these foam fingers, or getting rich off these ‘Alwayz Ready’ dog tags. You make a little here, you make a little there and at the end of the year, holy s**t. I mean, this might be hard to believe but I made more money in 2022 than I made in any year in my WWE career. And you think about that for a second. An independent wrestler, unsigned, making more money than a WWE contract. That is the truth because I busted my ass.”

