Matt Cardona on the GCW Fans Believing He Was Jon Moxley at First

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Matt Cardona addressed his recent GCW appearance and attack on Nick Gage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Matt Cardona on his GCW appearance: “A lot of people think that I’m crazy, and maybe I am, but everyone is talking and I got the response that I wanted. It was so much fun. For so long, I was just ‘white meat babyface.’ To have these people…when the fans really don’t like you or want you there, it was like a drug for me. I loved it.”

On the GCW fans thinking he was Jon Moxley: “They were expecting Moxley. I did the [mannerisms] and they bought it! They think they are so smart, I’m doing [the mannerisms] and they bought it! How smart are you? I take off the mask and it’s this weird reaction because the people who can see my face, they think it’s me but the people behind think it’s [Moxley]. It’s cheers and boos and it was awesome.”