Matt Cardona On What Title He Wants to Go After Next, If He Misses WWE At All

Matt Cardona conducted a Q&A on social media and revealed what title he’d like to go after next, whether he misses WWE and more. Cardona did the Q&A on his Twitter account and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win: “[email protected]”

On the idea of defending the NWA Championship against Christian Cage: “I’d love that match.”

On who he’d want to face if he returned to WWE: “Miz. To beat him.”

On a possible match with Minoru Suzuki: “I’d love to.”

On whether he’d return to WWE to ‘job to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia’: “100%.”

On if he misses WWE at all: “Certain things…absolutely. Certain things…not at all.”

On what Vince McMahon thought of his one-legged ring gear: “Not sure but I told the writers that he loved it when they asked me to get it approved by him.”

On a possible match with Shawn Spears (asked by Spears): “Only if I’m bigger on the poster.”

On if he enjoyed the ‘Jackass-type match’: “That was a very entertaining match. Isn’t that was this is all about?”