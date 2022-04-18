wrestling / News
Matt Cardona On What Title He Wants to Go After Next, If He Misses WWE At All
Matt Cardona conducted a Q&A on social media and revealed what title he’d like to go after next, whether he misses WWE and more. Cardona did the Q&A on his Twitter account and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win: “[email protected]”
On the idea of defending the NWA Championship against Christian Cage: “I’d love that match.”
On who he’d want to face if he returned to WWE: “Miz. To beat him.”
On a possible match with Minoru Suzuki: “I’d love to.”
On whether he’d return to WWE to ‘job to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia’: “100%.”
On if he misses WWE at all: “Certain things…absolutely. Certain things…not at all.”
On what Vince McMahon thought of his one-legged ring gear: “Not sure but I told the writers that he loved it when they asked me to get it approved by him.”
On a possible match with Shawn Spears (asked by Spears): “Only if I’m bigger on the poster.”
On if he enjoyed the ‘Jackass-type match’: “That was a very entertaining match. Isn’t that was this is all about?”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More
- Jeff Jarrett On Paul Heyman Never Joining TNA, Chris Candido’s Tragic Passing In 2005
- Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Jonathan Gresham Injured?, Satnam Singh Plans
- Matt Cardona Posts Photo Of Himself With Seven Titles, Says He Sent It To Vince McMahon