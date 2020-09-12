wrestling / News
Matt Cardona On Who He Wanted To Wrestle In WWE, If He Wants To Work In New Japan
Matt Cardona has been answering fan questions on Twitter, revealing who he wished he could wrestle in WWE and that he wants to work New Japan. He said he wished he could have wrestled The Singh Brothers. You can see those answers and more below.
.@SinghBrosWWE https://t.co/gfIZwcThjG
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
Creative outlet https://t.co/SIvFEQsJjW
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
Never say never https://t.co/xL9BJoAKyC
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
I’d love to give him the Reboot https://t.co/nDpKUGEEhJ
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
Hasbro. No question. https://t.co/9a1ja5rEy8
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
The e-mails in my bio lol https://t.co/2mBnviHfSt
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020
