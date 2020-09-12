wrestling / News

Matt Cardona On Who He Wanted To Wrestle In WWE, If He Wants To Work In New Japan

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Cardona AEW All Out

Matt Cardona has been answering fan questions on Twitter, revealing who he wished he could wrestle in WWE and that he wants to work New Japan. He said he wished he could have wrestled The Singh Brothers. You can see those answers and more below.

