Matt Cardona On Who He Wanted To Wrestle In WWE, If He Wants To Work In New Japan

Matt Cardona has been answering fan questions on Twitter, revealing who he wished he could wrestle in WWE and that he wants to work New Japan. He said he wished he could have wrestled The Singh Brothers. You can see those answers and more below.

Never say never https://t.co/xL9BJoAKyC — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020

I’d love to give him the Reboot https://t.co/nDpKUGEEhJ — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2020