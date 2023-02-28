wrestling / News

Matt Cardona on WWE Filing ‘Zack Ryder’ Trademark: ‘Gotta Protect Us ECW Originals’

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As noted, WWE filed new trademarks on ring names for former and current talents recently, including Zack Ryder. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona commented on WWE securing the trademark on his old ring name that had previously lapsed.

Speaking on the news, Cardona tweeted, “Smart. Gotta protect us ECW Originals.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, WWE, Zack Ryder, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading