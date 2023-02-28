wrestling / News
Matt Cardona on WWE Filing ‘Zack Ryder’ Trademark: ‘Gotta Protect Us ECW Originals’
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE filed new trademarks on ring names for former and current talents recently, including Zack Ryder. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona commented on WWE securing the trademark on his old ring name that had previously lapsed.
Speaking on the news, Cardona tweeted, “Smart. Gotta protect us ECW Originals.”
Smart. Gotta protect us ECW Originals. https://t.co/pVCSrhOUmy
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Harris’ Failed WWE Run, Rumored Talks With Nathan Jones In 2008
- Ric Flair Will Be The Face of New Cannabis Line For Erectile Dysfunction
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Understands Bret Hart’s Issues With Goldberg, Says He Likes Him Anyway
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week