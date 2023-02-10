Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray

Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.

“If I win the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, I will put it on the line against you, Bully, wherever you want,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would love to do it in the ECW Arena and get my revenge … and show the world that I am the new face of extreme.”

Bully Ray has been competing in the NWA as well as Impact Wrestling, most recently facing Odinson in a No Tables match on NWA Powerrr last month.