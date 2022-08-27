wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Thinks His Opponent At NWA 74 Is the Future Of the Company
Matt Cardona is handpicking his opponent for NWA 74, and he’s teased the person’s identity by saying they’re the company’s future. Cardona spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting this weekend’s PPV and gave a couple of hints as to who it might be. You can see some highlights below:
On his opponent for the PPV: “It’s a mystery to everyone else, but not to me. It is a first-time match. I know people think I’m going to Money in the Bank cash-in style on Trevor Murdoch or Tyrus. I’m not going to do that. Don’t worry. I got someone in mind. I think this person is the future of NWA. Let’s see if this kid can hang.”
On his time since being released by WWE in 2020: “The past two years since I was released from WWE have been my absolute favorite. The most successful I’ve ever been in my whole wrestling career. It’s so much fun; 2022 has been crazy. What’s going to happen when I’m healthy now? We had our real wedding, our GCW wedding. Chelsea is now one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions at IMPACT.”