Matt Cardona Plans To Wrestle ‘Until The Wheels Fall Off’

Matt Cardona doesn’t see retirement any time in his near future, as he loves it too much. Cardona recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and during the conversation, he was asked how long he plans to keep going.

“Until the wheels fall off,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “I love it. Listen, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I feel like I’m not missing a beat. Do I do the most acrobatic, technical stuff? No. But I’m the same wrestler I was when I was 18. I’m still moving the same. Of course, I’ve grown and gotten better and stuff like that. But I feel like I’m at the top of my game in the ring. I don’t care who I’m in the ring with. I feel like I bring out the best in them.”

He continued, “This is gonna sound ridiculous, but when Jericho and I were having that little AEW thing, he compared me to Bret Hart. I was like, that’s pretty ridiculous, but I’m like, you know what? That’s a great compliment, because I feel like Bret Hart could have a match with anybody and could adapt to anyone’s style. Listen, I’m not saying I’m Bret Hart, cause I know this is gonna turn into Matt Cardona says he’s as good as Bret Hart. No, I don’t think I’m as good as Bret Hart, the best there ever was. But I do feel like I can adapt to any style, whether it be a high flyer or a death match guy, or just anybody. I can have a great match with anybody, and I feel like that’s one of my best qualities.”

Cardona has been a regular on the independent scene but has also made some appearances for AEW and ROH. He is set to challenge Steve Maclin for the TNA Interational Championship at Under Siege.