wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Posts His 10-Step Plan to Fix GCW
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has come up with a 10-part plan to fix GCW now that he’s champion, and has shared that list online. Cardona posted to Twitter on Friday with his list to help fix the company, which you can see below.
The list reads as follows:
* Create a new title
* Buy [GCW Owner] Brett [Lauderdale] a suit
* No shower dodging
* Give John Carlo [Giancarlo] a raise
* Make Grim Reefer stop smoking indoors
* Get Nick Gage and action figure
* Fire that f**king mark ring announcer
* Get Jimmy Lloyd another movie role
* No throwing Pizza Cutters at wrestlers
I am the face of @GCWrestling_. I am the World Champion. It is my responsibility to fix GCW… pic.twitter.com/4xYNo7c4HC
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Hoping To ‘Amp Up’ Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Tonight
- Jake Hager Says Gable Steveson Can’t Take Him Down, Steveson Says He Doesn’t Know Who Hager Is
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price