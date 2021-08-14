wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Posts His 10-Step Plan to Fix GCW

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW

Matt Cardona has come up with a 10-part plan to fix GCW now that he’s champion, and has shared that list online. Cardona posted to Twitter on Friday with his list to help fix the company, which you can see below.

The list reads as follows:

* Create a new title
* Buy [GCW Owner] Brett [Lauderdale] a suit
* No shower dodging
* Give John Carlo [Giancarlo] a raise
* Make Grim Reefer stop smoking indoors
* Get Nick Gage and action figure
* Fire that f**king mark ring announcer
* Get Jimmy Lloyd another movie role
* No throwing Pizza Cutters at wrestlers

