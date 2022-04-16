Matt Cardona Posts Photo Of Himself With Seven Titles, Says He Sent It To Vince McMahon

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona shared a photo of himself with seven titles, similar to when Ultimo Dragon did the same thing in the 90s. He calls himself the ‘Ultimo Broski’.

He wrote: “2 years ago…April 15, 2020…I was released by WWE. It needed to happen. It was one of the best things that ever happened in my career and in my life. These past 2 years have been incredible. My goal was never to prove anybody wrong. I wanted to prove my fans and myself right…and I have. And I will continue to do so. I’m still here and I’m Alwayz Ready!”

In the latest episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Cardona revealed that he texted the photo to Vince McMahon.

He said: ““And speaking of Ultimo [Dragon], I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did.“