Matt Cardona Predicts an Organic Face Turn for Chelsea Green
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
– Instinct Culture recently interviewed wrestler Matt Cardona, who predicted that his wife Chelsea Green, will eventually turn face due to the major reactions she’s getting from fans. He said on the subject (via Fightful):
“The fans, they’re they’re not stupid. It’s 2024, and they see how good she is; they see how entertaining she is. They see how hard she works. I think she’s going to be a situation where the fans turn her. It’s not gonna be some storyline turn; it’s just organically gonna happen, and the fans are just gonna, they’re gonna start — they’re already cheering for her. They’re already laughing for her. But I think it’s gonna become so much more obvious.”
