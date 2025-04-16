Matt Cardona Questions Why Chelsea Green Isn’t On The Wrestlemania 41 Card

In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona questioned why his wife, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, isn’t on the Wrestlemania 41 card.

He wrote: “I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?!”

Green is currently set to be part of a tag team match on Smackdown, the night before Wrestlemania.