Matt Cardona Questions Why Chelsea Green Isn’t On The Wrestlemania 41 Card
April 16, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona questioned why his wife, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, isn’t on the Wrestlemania 41 card.
He wrote: “I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?!”
Green is currently set to be part of a tag team match on Smackdown, the night before Wrestlemania.
I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2025
