wrestling / News

Matt Cardona ‘Quits’ GCW After Blood on the Hills Loss

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona AEW Dynamite 1

– During last night’s GCW Blood on the Hills event, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were unsuccessful against the team of Allie Katch and Effy. Matt Cardona at least appears to be taking the loss well. After the match, he announced on Twitter that he quits GCW.

GCW founder Brett Lauderdale doesn’t seem to mind the news, answering Cardona with a simple “Bye” on Twitter. Earlier today, Cardona commented, “Chelsea Green & I have come to terms on the release of Game Changer Wrestling. We wish them the best in all their future endeavors.”

Cardona also flipped off a kid in the crowd, who was flipping him the bird as well, during the show. You can see that clip and Cardona’s angry tweets about his loss below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Matt Cardona, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading