Matt Cardona ‘Quits’ GCW After Blood on the Hills Loss
– During last night’s GCW Blood on the Hills event, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were unsuccessful against the team of Allie Katch and Effy. Matt Cardona at least appears to be taking the loss well. After the match, he announced on Twitter that he quits GCW.
GCW founder Brett Lauderdale doesn’t seem to mind the news, answering Cardona with a simple “Bye” on Twitter. Earlier today, Cardona commented, “Chelsea Green & I have come to terms on the release of Game Changer Wrestling. We wish them the best in all their future endeavors.”
Cardona also flipped off a kid in the crowd, who was flipping him the bird as well, during the show. You can see that clip and Cardona’s angry tweets about his loss below:
I quit @GCWrestling_
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
Bye ✌ https://t.co/64A9UxhQue
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) December 18, 2021
I have lost my smile.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
FUCK YOU @EFFYlives.
FUCK YOU @AllieKATCH.
FUCK YOU @WhoeverTheMarkRefWas.
FUCK YOU @GCWrestling_.
FUCK YOU @Lauderdale11.
FUCK YOU LA.
FUCK YOU INDY WRESTLING.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
https://t.co/1VMRrASj1y pic.twitter.com/FYqcVkIBAc
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
.@EFFYlives!!! LOOK WHAT YOU DID YOU LITTLE JERK!!! pic.twitter.com/FmtqYhzsOf
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
Chelsea Green & I have come to terms on the release of Game Changer Wrestling. We wish them the best in all their future endeavors.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
How could the GCW Universe cheer so loud for the BLATANT ILLEGAL DOUBLE TEAMING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/Ze1Q2PpmZ1
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
I’m sending @GCWrestling_’s stuff back in a trash bag.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
.@ImChelseaGreen & I have quit @GCWrestling_!!! #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/qex1DD7Cug
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
.@TheMattCardona is(n't) for the kids.#GCWBlood @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/69Gi9ZjfH9 pic.twitter.com/ndrAjNMx4r
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 18, 2021
