Matt Cardona: ‘I Have Re-Signed With GCW’

– Former GCW World Champion, Deathmatch King, and self-proclaimed Indie God Matt Cardona announced on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today that he has re-signed with GCW. He wrote earlier, “I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.” You can see his post below:

