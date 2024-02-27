wrestling / News

Matt Cardona: ‘I Have Re-Signed With GCW’

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona GCW No Compadre Image Credit: GCW

– Former GCW World Champion, Deathmatch King, and self-proclaimed Indie God Matt Cardona announced on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today that he has re-signed with GCW. He wrote earlier, “I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.” You can see his post below:

