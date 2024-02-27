wrestling / News
Matt Cardona: ‘I Have Re-Signed With GCW’
February 27, 2024 | Posted by
– Former GCW World Champion, Deathmatch King, and self-proclaimed Indie God Matt Cardona announced on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today that he has re-signed with GCW. He wrote earlier, “I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.” You can see his post below:
I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 27, 2024
