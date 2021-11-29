Matt Cardona Reacts To Slow Ticket Sales For WWE RAW Debut At UBS Arena in Long Island

As previously reported, WWE hasn’t been doing so well selling tickets for their debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island, which is tonight. Tickets had been selling poorly before WWE eventually slashed prices and announced Roman Reigns for the taping. That has helped, as according to WrestleTix, the company has now sold 5,264 tickets. This is 73% of the total capacity, 7,169. That means there are 1,905 tickets left.

In response to the news, Matt Cardona took to Twtter and wrote: “Maybe they should call Long Island Iced Z… ”

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 1,905 (-189)

Current Setup/Capacity => 7,169

WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM
UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 1,905 (-189)
Current Setup/Capacity => 7,169
Tickets Distributed => 5,264 (73%)