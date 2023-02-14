Matt Cardona Recalls Getting Advice From Chris Jericho In WWE

Matt Cardona has been a fan of Chris Jericho’s for years, and he recently revealed some advice he got from Jericho while in WWE. Cardona was a guest on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and talked about how influential Jericho has been on his career, all the way down to suggesting a ring gear change when they were both in WWE.

“Chris Jericho is someone I looked up to as a kid,” Cardona said in the interview (per Wrestling Inc). “He has helped my career in so many ways that he might not even realize. Back in the day, I was wearing the one-legged tights in WWE and he pulled me aside and said, ‘Alright, you got noticed this way. It’s time to switch to trunks and be taken more seriously.’ Just stuff like that.”

Cardona added, “He’s always been very supportive and to, you know, all these years later, in ninth grade I had a birthday cake with Chris Jericho on it and now I’m Chris Jericho Oceanic Champion.”

Cardona last competed over the weekend where he lost his NWA World Championship match against Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said.

