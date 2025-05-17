– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed his career, his brief run in AEW and ROH where he feuded with Chris Jericho over the ROH World Title, and more. Also, Cardona maintains that he wasn’t offered an AEW contract at the time, which there was reportedly talk of happening. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Cardona on being offered to work with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title: “So then I go away for a couple of months, and then I got a call, ‘Hey, you interested in working Chris Jericho at the Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Yeah, let me think about it. Duh! Again, one of my childhood idols, he was on my birthday cake, but I was ninth grade. I love Chris. As a performer, I look up to Chris. So to wrestle Chris, we had a whole program, and for Ring of Honor, had to do it. Another dream match.”

On the rumor of being offered an AEW contract: “Again, I don’t know. Dave Meltzer reported that I got offered a contract, but I did not, so I don’t know what happened.”