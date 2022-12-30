Matt Cardona Recalls Pitch To Make Hornswoggle His ‘Mini Broski’ In WWE

Matt Cardona is sharing some of his pitches that never got approved during his time in WWE, and one of them involved Hornswoggle. Cardona took to Twitter for a thread in wich he talked about his pitch from August of 2011 in which he suggested that Hornswoggle become his “Mini Broski.”

Ryder wrote:

Despite barely any television time, my YouTube show has over 4 million views and my T-shirt is one of the best selling items on WWEShop.com. The numbers don’t lie. People want to see me. Here is an entertaining way to get me on TV. Backstage on SmackDown I can approach Alicia Fox & Tamina. (Or any 2 divas) I can get to smooth talk one and when that doesn’t work, I’ll immediately start hitting on the other. Both want nothing to do with me, but I won’t take no for an answer. I’ll say something like, ‘Oh I get it. You only go on double dates. I’ll go find one of my Broskis.’ Later in the show, or the next week, I approach the Divas again and explain how I found my new Broski. The divas look disgusted and the camera pans down to reveal Hornswoggle. He is clean shaven, hair spiked, wearing a headband, and wearing sunglasses. The divas storm off. I have found my new Broski… Mini Broski. In the following weeks, I can teach Hornswoggle how to talk, he can help me win matches, and we will ENTERTAIN. Thanks for reading.

Cardona, who was Zack Ryder in WWE, recently talked about how he began pitching more ideas to Vince McMahon following his Intercontential Championship win at WrestleMania 32, noting, “That’s when I really started going into Vince – I wouldn’t say a lot, but when I thought I had a good idea. He was always very – he always listened, he gave me respect back… a lot of those ideas [didn’t happen]. But he gave me the time, he listened to them.”