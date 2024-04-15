Matt Cardona Reflects On Anniversary Of WWE Release

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, spent 14 years with WWE before the company let him go in 2020. He has since found a lot of success on the independent scene where he has worked for several companies.

He’s held the GCW and NWA World Heavyweight Titles since then. Cardona took to Twitter/X and reflected on the anniversary of his release. He wrote,

“On April 15, 2020, I was released by WWE. 14 years of highs and lows over in an instant. Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live. But these past four years were never about proving people wrong. They were able proving myself and my fans right. That’s exactly what I did. I became the Deathmatch King. I became the Indy God. I became the world champion. I’m not just a free agent. I’m The Agent. I can show up against anyone at any time. Because I’m Matt Cardona, and I’m Alwayz Ready.”