Matt Cardona Reflects On Being Rumored For Royal Rumble Every Year

Matt Cardona is perennially rumored to be part of the next Royal Rumble, and he says he has some varied emotions about it. Cardona recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about constantly being rumored for the Rumble at the start of each year, noting that it’s flattering but also disappointing in some ways.

“It’s flattering, exhausting and disappointing,” Cardona told Sapp. “Because I know that I’m not in it, especially when I was in Indianapolis. Bro, I made a lot of money at WrestleCon, but if I got like five bucks for everybody who asked me, I’d have even more money. I mean, in all seriousness, like I love that people want to see me, that they think I should be there. Even this past year at WrestleMania, like the amount of people at WrestleCon, ‘When are you coming back? We want you back.’ It’s not up to me. Being in that WrestleMania hotel, so many people from the office, higher ups, wrestlers, ‘Oh, you should be back here.’ ‘Okay, well, don’t tell me that. What do want me to do?’

He continued, “I guess it’s flattering. But what do want me to do? You guys have the power. There’s some people you could post on social media, say ‘Hey, @whoever. We want Matt Cardona,’ or whatever. I’ve done all I can do. I’ve done all I can do.”

Cardona is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at MLP Resurrection.