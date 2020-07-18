wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Releases Video With New Entrance Theme and Internet Title, Leaves Past WWE Career Behind

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event, Matt Cardona

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) announced last night that his new entrance theme is “When the Lights Go Down” by Downstait. He shared a new video clip today showing himself with the entrance music on Twitter, which you can see below.

Since today likely marks the end of Cardona’s WWE non-compete period since his release last April, the video features footage of gear and moments from Cardona’s WWE career. The camera then pans up to Cardona wearing a jacket vest with his new catchphrase, “Alwayz Ready,” and he’s holding a new version of his “Internet Championship,” with his new logo.

The caption for the Matt Cardona video reads, “#AlwayzReady #NotThere #StillHere #InternetChampion”

