Matt Cardona Releases Video With New Entrance Theme and Internet Title, Leaves Past WWE Career Behind

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) announced last night that his new entrance theme is “When the Lights Go Down” by Downstait. He shared a new video clip today showing himself with the entrance music on Twitter, which you can see below.

Since today likely marks the end of Cardona’s WWE non-compete period since his release last April, the video features footage of gear and moments from Cardona’s WWE career. The camera then pans up to Cardona wearing a jacket vest with his new catchphrase, “Alwayz Ready,” and he’s holding a new version of his “Internet Championship,” with his new logo.

The caption for the Matt Cardona video reads, “#AlwayzReady #NotThere #StillHere #InternetChampion”