Matt Cardona Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘The Agent’
– PWInsider reports that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona filed a trademark on August 30 for “The Agent.” The filing had the filing description:
“The trademark filing was for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
