Matt Cardona Reportedly Set For NWA Samhaim

Matt Cardona will be returning to the NWA at their next PPV, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Cardona is booked for NWA Samhain on October 28th in Cleveland. He last competed for the company at NWA 75, where he beat Ricky Morton on night one and then lost to Kerry Morton on night two.

The report notes that there are several potential matches for Cardona under consideration and there’s been internal talks about how to use him, with the final decision not yet been made.