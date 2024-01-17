Matt Cardona Responds To Paul Walter Hauser’s Emmys Shoutout

Matt Cardona got namedropped by Paul Walter Hauser in the latter’s Emmy acceptance speech, and he posted a response to being called out. As noted, Hauser made mention of Cardona, Kota Ibushi and DDP in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor – Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Blackbird. Hauser is set to face Cardona at Wrestling REVOLVER Ready or Not on March 16th.

Cardona appeared in a video posted by Wrestling REVOLVER commenting on the reference, saying (per Fightful):

“Paul Walter Hauser, congratulations, bro. Congratulations on winning an Emmy. While it’s not uncommon for someone to mention God in their acceptance speech, you chose to mention the Indy God. Not just mention me, no. You called me out. You said you were gonna beat me. You tried to embarrass me. My mom watches the Emmys, bro. While you may be an Emmy Award winner, I am a Slammy Award winner. So at Revolver, March 16, it will be the Emmy Award winner versus the Slammy Award winner. But when I give you a crane kick to the face, a Reboot, and a Radio Silence, they’re gonna start calling me the Emmy God. See you at Revolver, bro.”