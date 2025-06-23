wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Responds To Mention From John Cena On WWE SmackDown

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Matt Cardona AEW Rampage 12-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena mentioned Matt Cardona during a promo segment with a prone CM Punk. Cena also referenced Claudio Castagnoli and Nic Nemeth.

At the GCW ‘Take a Picture’ event on Sunday, Cardona returned the gesture. During a segment, Cardona looked at the camera, gave a wave, and said “Hi” to Cena.

