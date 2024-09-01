Matt Cardona on Returning to the Ring After Suffering a Torn Pec

– During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker, Matt Cardona discussed returning to the ring from his torn pec injury. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cardona on how he feels after returning to the ring: “It’s complicated because while I was injured, I was the general manager and I was making the shows and booking the matches. Now that I’m back, it’s kind of a conflict of interest to be the man with the pencil and the man in the ring. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if Brett Lauderdale is going to make me relinquish that GM role. If he does, so be it. I’m back. My dream wasn’t to be a general manager, my dream was to be a wrestler and perform at the highest level. Now that I’m back, I feel like I haven’t missed a beat. It was just one match, but I felt great in there.”

On originally thinking he’d be out of action for up to eight months: ‘I was a little nervous about my pec going into it because the surgeons said ‘you’ll be out six to eight months.’ I said, ‘No way. I’m going to be out for four months.’ Once I got hurt, I took my Chelsea Green paper calendar, and I circled that date for GCW Homecoming. I said I’m going to work my ass of to get back by this date, and I did. One of the great things about being an independent pro wrestler is that the doctor that cleared me for this match is doctor Matt Cardona. He said, ‘Matt, I think you’re going to be okay.’ Luckily, I was.”