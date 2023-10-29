Matt Cardona Returns To NWA At Samhain PPV, Gets Speared By Kamille

Matt Cardona returned to the NWA at tonight’s Samhain PPV, but things did not end well for the former Worlds Heavyweight Champion. First, Cardona helped Rush Freeman defeat Brady Pierce. He then took shots at Thom Latimer, EC3 and the city of Cleveland before demanding Billy Corgan come to the ring. Corgan did and Cardona demanded he be inserted into the title match between EC3 and Latimer, as he never lost his belt. Corgan told him to “go to hell” and when Cardona tried to attack, he was speared by Kamille.