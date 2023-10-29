wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Returns To NWA At Samhain PPV, Gets Speared By Kamille
Matt Cardona returned to the NWA at tonight’s Samhain PPV, but things did not end well for the former Worlds Heavyweight Champion. First, Cardona helped Rush Freeman defeat Brady Pierce. He then took shots at Thom Latimer, EC3 and the city of Cleveland before demanding Billy Corgan come to the ring. Corgan did and Cardona demanded he be inserted into the title match between EC3 and Latimer, as he never lost his belt. Corgan told him to “go to hell” and when Cardona tried to attack, he was speared by Kamille.
What is going on?! @TheMattCardona has interrupted the match and called out @billy?! #NWASamhain pic.twitter.com/eJBpwh533v
— NWA (@nwa) October 29, 2023
#NWASamhain
Business has just picked up @nwa pic.twitter.com/s4RljfntV8
— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) October 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Booker T Thinks TNA Should Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Time In TNA, Being Replaced As A Booker
- Ahmed Johnson Says WWE Locker Room Was ‘Jealous’ Of Him, Recalls Razor Ramon Helping Him