wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Reveals Edge, Cody Rhodes, & John Cena as His Three Dream Matchups

June 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– In response to a fan question on social media, Matt Cardona revealed his dream matchups he wants to face before he hangs up his boots. He listed it as a “three-way-tie” between WWE Hall of Famer Edge, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. You can check out his tweet below:

Three way tie.

vs. @EdgeRatedR

vs. @JohnCena

vs. @CodyRhodes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading