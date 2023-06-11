wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Reveals Edge, Cody Rhodes, & John Cena as His Three Dream Matchups
June 11, 2023 | Posted by
– In response to a fan question on social media, Matt Cardona revealed his dream matchups he wants to face before he hangs up his boots. He listed it as a “three-way-tie” between WWE Hall of Famer Edge, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. You can check out his tweet below:
Three way tie.
vs. @EdgeRatedR
vs. @JohnCena
vs. @CodyRhodes
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 11, 2023
