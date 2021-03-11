Matt Cardona Reveals He Shot an Interview for a WWE 24 Special on The Miz

– During a recent of MC! True Long Island Story, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) discussed filming an interview for an upcoming WWE 24 documentary special on The Miz. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful).

“I was super happy for Miz [heading into WrestleMania 27.] I actually just filmed a WWE 24 little sit-down interview for Miz this past week and yeah, I’m busting his balls half the time, but for the other half, I’m talking about how proud of him I am and how you know, I saw The Miz, when Brian [Myers] and I got called to the main roster, at this time Miz was hated, like kicked out of the locker room hated, that’s heat. At that time, it wasn’t a smooth transition from developmental to the main roster. Now, if you’re on the main roster, they play your music [and the] fans know who you are. You have an action figure, it’s different. It’s not developmental anymore. Back then, it was totally different. They didn’t want you to be known just in case they switch to something else on the main roster, So, when Brian and I get called up, you can’t just change in the male talent locker room, you need to ask, you need to be invited in. So we’re changing with the extras, and Miz is as well, if not changing in a Janitor’s Closet. So that’s how I originally bonded with The Miz because he was kicked out of the locker room and we weren’t invited in.”

Matt Cardona was released from WWE in April of last year as part of the pandemic-related cuts. WWE has not yet announced the special or when it will air.