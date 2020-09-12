Matt Cardona Reveals the Value of His WWE Game Payouts Were Drastically Going Down Before His Release

– Fightful recently interviewed wrestler Matt Cardona, aka former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, who discussed appearing in the upcoming RetroMania Arcade video game and his past WWE video game appearances. Below are some highlights.

Matt Cardona on how he and Brian Myers got in the RetroMania game: “Literally the day we were released somebody from RetroMania reached out. Maybe it was the day after. Who didn’t love WrestleFest, right? An iconic piece of, I think, video game history, but definitely of my childhood. So, to be in the official sequel, I just said I could do it. Sign me up, man. Where do I sign?”

Cardona on how the royalty values were going down for WWE game appearances: “Listen, this is another funny story, so the first year we were downloadable. Which, whatever. I’ll take it. Very, very excited. This was a dream come true. You want to have a t-shirt. You want to be in a video game. You want to have an action figure. That first royalty check, I’ll never forget, my dad called me and told me what it was. I was in my hotel room and I dropped to my bed, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it. Then the years after that went drastically down and down and down. I don’t know exactly what happened, but still very cool the fact that we get paid to be in a video game. When you think about it like that, I get to be in a video game and I’m getting paid? Pretty cool,” said Cardona.