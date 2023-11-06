Matt Cardona Names Rob Van Dam As a ‘Dream Opponent’

Matt Cardona doesn’t think anyone could pony up enough for it, but Rob Van Dam is a dream match of his. Cardona has been busy on the independent scene, and he retweeted a post on Twitter on Sunday by someone who said they’d love to see him face RVD.

Cardona wrote:

“Doubt anybody could afford that match but @TherealRVD is a dream opponent of mine”

Cardona has been competing in various promotions including GCW, the NWA and more, while Van Dam has made a few appearances for AEW.