wrestling
Matt Cardona Names Rob Van Dam As a ‘Dream Opponent’
November 5, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Cardona doesn’t think anyone could pony up enough for it, but Rob Van Dam is a dream match of his. Cardona has been busy on the independent scene, and he retweeted a post on Twitter on Sunday by someone who said they’d love to see him face RVD.
Cardona wrote:
“Doubt anybody could afford that match but @TherealRVD is a dream opponent of mine”
Cardona has been competing in various promotions including GCW, the NWA and more, while Van Dam has made a few appearances for AEW.
Doubt anybody could afford that match but @TherealRVD is a dream opponent of mine https://t.co/PknXAhyfcG
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 5, 2023