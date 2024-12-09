Matt Cardona Comments On ROH World Title Match with Chris Jericho

As previously reported, Matt Cardona is set to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World title at Final Battle on December 20. Cardona wrote about the match today in a post on Twitter.

“You can’t just work hard when everybody is watching. You have to work hard when nobody is watching. You can’t just love this business when things are going your way. You have to love this business when nothing is going your way. Be #AlwayzReady…because you never know when an opportunity will present itself. Cardona vs. @IAmJericho for the @ringofhonor World Title in NYC on December 20!”