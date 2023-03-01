wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says Royal Rumble Appearance Was Never In Plans
There were rumors that Matt Cardona would be returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but that of course didn’t happen and Cardona says it was never going to. Cardona recently did an interview with AdFreeShows and said that there was never any truth to the notion that he would be appearing at January’s WWE PPV.
“The Royal Rumble thing — that was never in the plans,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “There were all these rumors about. I don’t know where they started. But, first of all, if it was true, I wasn’t going to confirm it in one of these goddamn interviews or on social media. And I knew it wasn’t true, but I wasn’t going to confirm that it wasn’t true because I want people to keep talking about me.”
Cardona has hinted at the possibility of returning to WWE in recent weeks, but has not confirmed any such plans. His wife Chelsea Green did make her return to WWE at the Rumble.
