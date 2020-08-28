Matt Cardona On Rumors That WWE Has Made Offers to Bring Talent Back

There have been rumors floating around that WWE has made offers to bring some of their talents that were released in April back, and Matt Cardona has responded to them. Cardona spoke with Fightful Select and said that he has not had any conversations with WWE to that degree since his release.

It was reported back in June by Bryan Alvarez that WWE reached out to some of the recently-released roster members to offer them contracts at “a fraction” of what their previous deals were, which came as Impact Wrestling was teasing some of those stars appearing at Slammversary. Ultimately the Good Brothers, Eric Young, EC3, Heath Miller and Brian Myers have all since appeared for Impact.

Cordona told the site that he was relieved when he got his WWE release because he had been offered a new deal around WrestleMania 2019 but wasn’t sure that he wanted to be in WWE for another five years. He has since appeared on AEW Dynamite and said earlier this week that he hopes to secure a long-term deal with the company soon. He did say to Fightful that he is pretty sure that everyone who was released in April were told that “maybe we’ll bring you back” at a later date.