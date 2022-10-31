Matt Cardona Says BTE and AEW Wouldn’t Exist Without His Z! True Long Island Story

In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling (via Fightful), Matt Cardona took credit for the success of Being the Elite and AEW, saying they wouldn’t exist without him. Cardona said that his web series, Z! True Long Island Story, paved the way for both.

He said: “It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island Story didn’t change the business. Tell me to my face that it didn’t change the business. All these kids vlogging. The BTE show that started AEW. Really, I’m responsible for AEW. I’ll say it right now, without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no E…ah, let’s do that again. This is live pal. We’re live pal. Without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no AEW. Quote me on that. Clickbait headline, Sean Ross Sapp gonna run with that, baby. I like Fightful Select, they have a good Patreon. If you want to get a really good Patreon, go to MajorMarks.com. You can listen to the Major Wrestler podcast early, bonus content, bonus interviews, bonus merch.“