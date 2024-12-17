Matt Cardona Says Facing Adam Copeland In AEW Was His ‘Dream Match’

Matt Cardona got his dream match when he faced Adam Copeland in AEW, reflecting on the bout in an appearance on Hey! (EW). Cardona is set to face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, and he appeared on Hey! (EW) this week to promote the match. During his conversation with RJ City, he was jokingly asked if he was given the match as part of a deal to go away from AEW after his brief run there in 2020.

“No, but in retrospect, if they would have said that, hey, go away, and we’ll bring you back to wrestle Adam Copeland,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “I would have done it because it was my dream match.”

Cardona faced Copeland on the March 30th episode of AEW Collision for the TNT Championship. Copeland came out victorious.