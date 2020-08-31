Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Cardona revealed that he wasn’t under contract with WWE during his final year on the company’s roster. Cardona is currently working in AEW, where he is on a short-term deal for a limited number of appearances. Here are highlights:

On if he was expecting his release from WWE: “Not really to be honest. When we found out the cuts will be coming that day, like I said, I’m always ready. It’s not just a cute hashtag. I already set up my Pro Wrestling Tees store. I’m like, I’m ready. Let’s go. Let’s go baby. It sounds crazy to say, but I wasn’t calling anyone begging for it, but inside I was begging for it please. Please let this happen because for over a year, I hadn’t signed a new contract. I was debating, do I stay [or] do I go because like you said, I felt like a lifer there. I spent my whole adult life, my real professional career there, so I wasn’t sure what to do, and when the decision was made for me, it was like thank God. It was this instant sigh of relief, and I was so excited to go do the things I always wanted to do. And I already had the Pro Wrestling Tees store ready to go, and I just had to call up Ryan at Pro Wrestling Tees. I said make it live, so I was pumped which it sounds crazy. Even me saying it right now, seems ridiculous. It seems untrue, but that’s the truth right there. I was so happy and so excited for the future.”

On if other WWE wrestlers contacted AEW: “I can’t say yes or no, but who can blame them? I mean, AEW, it’s the place to be right now, and for how many years did you hear, ‘oh, there’s something new coming. There’s something new coming,’ and then it never does. Then AEW with All In and starts a weekly show with Dynamite on TNT, and it’s awesome and it’s doing great. They have their own action figures with Jazwares, and they’re really taking off. This is no ‘what if’. It’s here. It’s now.”

On having a fresh start: “I mean, I’ve only had one match so far. I’m definitely someone who wants to evolve, and I think if you followed my career from Brett Major, one of the Major Brothers all the way to now, I’ve definitely evolved look, ring, attitude [and] character, but definitely, that’s what I love about AEW, a fresh coat of paint. I get it. It’s 2020. Everyone knows who Matt Cardona is. I can’t come out as like, ‘The Ultimate Long Island Monster Man.’ Like they know who I am. So that’s the best part. I get to be real, authentic, transparent and be me and have fun. So I busted out the Pearl River Plunge. Like why not, right? It’s just fun. day. I’m having so much fun so far. One match was great. I can’t wait to have more.”