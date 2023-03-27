Matt Cardona Says He’ll Find His Way Back To WWE Eventually

In an interview with Casual Coversations with the Classic (via Fightful), Matt Cardona said that he will eventually go back to the WWE, but he doesn’t feel it’s the right time yet.

He said: “I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, Or I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to walk into Walmart and see my fucking Mattel Elite [action figure] on the shelves, of course. Yeah, of course, I do, but, I’m gonna find my path back there. Chelsea Green’s back there now and when she got that offer, it wasn’t even discussed. She was a crucial part of my act on the indies, a crucial part. She had to go back. She did not have a cup of coffee there. She had the little Keurig pod put into the machine. You didn’t press brew, right? She had to go back and she’s absolutely killing it now. I am so proud of her to see her on Monday Night Raw. They bring her to SmackDown. Maybe she’ll have a WrestleMania match. I am so so proud of her, but it’s not my time to go back yet. If I got a 203 number, if the 203 number called me right now, of course, I’d have a discussion. Anyone who says otherwise is fucking lying.“