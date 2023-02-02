Matt Cardona Says He’s Proud of Chelsea Green After Recent WWE Return

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Matt Cardona spoke about Chelsea Green’s WWE return at the Royal Rumble and said that he’s proud of her for it. Green returned in the women’s Royal Rumble match but was eliminated in five seconds, a record for the women’s Rumble match.

Cardona said: “She was in the Royal Rumble? I missed it. [laughs] Maybe that’s when I went to go take a piss [laughs]. I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needed to go back. She didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pod, and the Keurig didn’t even press brew. She didn’t have a taste. She gets to go now, and she’s a superstar, and now the whole world’s gonna know.“